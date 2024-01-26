New ‘parola’ illuminates Cadiz City

The newly constructed "parola" (lighthouse) in Barangay Banquerohan, Cadiz City was blessed, inaugurated, and turned over to the Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) on January 24.

Situated in the middle of the sea by 100 meters away from the two-hectare Cadiz City Commercial Port (CCCP), the new parola, said Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr., will play a vital role in the flourishing fishing industry, among other business ventures in Cadiz.

"It's our new beacon of hope," he stressed as the new parola signals that Cadiz is beyond ready to welcome more investors to come - be it land or sea. "It's a tourism thing, too, as it attracts throngs of people during night time," the mayor added.

The city government spent around P10 million constructing the new lighthouse surrounded by giant armor rocks so it could withstand bad weather, and big waves, among other sea-level atrocities.

Furthermore, Escalante said the new parola will concretize the formidable partnership between the city and PCG. "And it's deemed necessary to construct such in order to proceed to the final decommissioning of the old parola situated at the mouth of Hitalon river," the mayor explained.

While commissioning of the new parola will commence once it is registered not only here in the country but also in the world. Accepting the project on behalf of the PCG was Captain Weniel Azuna, the agency's head in Western Visayas.

Azcuna commended and thanked Escalante for pursuing the construction of the new Cadiz parola. It symbolizes hope and progress in Cadiz, he said.

Meanwhile, the new parola will also complement the city's newest investment and tourism branding: " Cadiz City: Land of Splendid Opportunities.*