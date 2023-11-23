New, reappointed Victorias LGU employees undergo orientation

A total of 96 new entrants and reappointed employees of the Victorias City Government were oriented on the Civil Service Rules and Regulations, Personnel Discipline, Government Working Hours, etc., at the City Resort, Nov. 16 to 17.

OIC-City Human Resource and Management Officer (CHRMO) Ana Liza Fuentes spearheaded the orientation and conducted a comprehensive discussion of the city’s Vision and Mission, Mandate, Personnel Discipline, Government Working Hours, CSC Rules and Regulations, and Internal Rules and Policy.

City HRMO Administrative Officer IV Mary Ann Valdevieso provided an overview of Leave Administration and R.A. 6713 also known as Norms of Conduct and Prohibited Acts and Transactions.

Moreover, on behalf of Victorias City Information Officer Joy Famini, Information Officer I Jemaimah Taladico presented the city’s programs and services.

The city employees were also briefed on the Dress Code and Public Sector Unionism which was discussed by City HRMO Administrative Assistant II Glenny Rae Guardapez.

City Culture and Ethics Officer and Chief of Staff to the City Mayor, Dr. Joselito Diaz delivered an inspiring message on behalf of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez.

The orientation was then capped through a role-playing activity participated by the city employees. (PR)