New San Carlos SK Federation officers take oath

The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation officers of San Carlos City have already taken their oath before City Mayor Renato Gustilo after the election of officers took place Nov. 14 at the City Mayor's Office.



The San Carlos City SK Federation officers include SK President Mavelyn Madrid of Barangay Five, Vice President Mary Dawn Cañetan of Barangay Codcod , Secretary Lyncelle Mae Artajo of Barangay Six, Treasurer Christien Mae Unabia of Barangay Prosperidad, Auditor Bobby Jay Solitario of Barangay Punao, PRO Jerico Magno of Quezon, Sergeant at Arms Kyle Emmanuel Claros of Barangay Three.



DILG-San Carlos Local Government Operations Officer Julie Shayne Barreto Tagalog said that having elected as officers in the federation is another big responsibility for the said SK officials; she hoped that they will serve as models and be responsible in their duties and responsibilities in their respective barangays.



City Vice Mayor Christopher Paul Carmona, and SP Members Carlos Manuel Valmayor, Victoriana Cabili, Mark E. Cui, Benito Gustilo Jr. witnessed the oathtaking. (PR)