New Sinigayan Queen crowned

A pharmacy student was crowned as the new Sinigayan Queen, besting 11 candidates during the coronation night co-presented by Sagay “Sigay" Jaycees in Sagay City Public Plaza, March 17.

Rochelle Cabanyog, 20, representing Brgy. Bulanon, was crowned as the new festival queen in a three-hour pageant night.

Cabanyog is a pharmacy student from Riverside College.

Meanwhile, Cameroon Padios of Brgy. Vito was crowned as Sinigayan Queen-Tourism, Therese Pira-an of Brgy. General Luna as Sinigayan Queen- Charity.

Rose Lindayao of Brgy. Old Sagay as 1st Princess while Saedelen Portunes of Poblacion 1 was hailed as 2nd Princess.

Cabanyog also bagged the awards for Best Swimwear, Gown, and Talent while Padiot took home the Best Festival Wear.

The pageant, one of the most anticipated events of the Sinigayan Festival, was attended by thousands of Sagaynons. (PR)