NEW TRANSPORT TERMINAL SOON TO RISE IN CANDONI

Governor Bong Lacson led the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Candoni Transport Terminal, which will enhance public transportation facilities and services in the Sixth District last Nov 4, 2024.

Board Member Jeffrey Tubola, Candoni Mayor Ray Ruiz, Vice Mayor Cicero Borromeo, and other local officials joined the governor at the activity.

“The bus terminal that will soon rise here will offer convenience, safety, and efficiency for travelers and transport operators alike. By easing the flow of people and goods, we are building a foundation for a more vibrant, interconnected Candoni,” said Gov. Lacson.

With a floor area of 631.44 square meters, the substantial budget allocation of the project is around P20 million from the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

The project is located at Barangay East near the New Candoni Public Market.

It’s complete with public toilets and rentable spaces.

Gov. Lacson also said the project will not only enhance mobility for the citizens but also encourage economic activities and support the growth of local businesses.