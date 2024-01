Murcia Mayor Gerry Rojas and Vice-Mayor Johnny Reosura, with Sangguniang Bayan members Hernan Alintana, Ader Olimpo, Kedy Yu and Pidong Villarosa, display the newly-acquired two ten-wheeler dump trucks and multi-purpose vehicle after the recent blessing of the vehicles. The trucks will be used for garbage collection, hauling of aggregates for various infrastructure projects and rescue operations, while the multi-purpose vehicle will be utilized by the Mayor's Office and the Tourism Office.