New Unionbank, S&R credit card comes with unli rebates, exclusive rewards

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) has teamed up with S&R, the largest membership-only grocery chains in the country, for a co-branded credit card that will make your grocery shopping, dining, and lifestyle spending more rewarding.

Members can now elevate their S&R shopping with the new UnionBank S&R credit card designed for wise shoppers! The cards comes with the following benefits: 3% unlimited rebates when shopping at any S&R store nationwide; 1% unlimited rebates on dining and shopping spend, and 0.5% unlimited rebates on everything else;

No annual credit card fees forever. S&R Membership Fee will be automatically charged to the card on the month of the member’s membership anniversary;

A free 18” Whole S&R Cheese Pizza for every P30,000 spend outside of S&R, capped to four every year; and P1,500 S&R voucher as welcome gift upon the first P10,000 spend anywhere using the UnionBank S&R credit card.

Also, for a limited time only, S&R will have a special launch offer for shoppers who will apply for the new UnionBank S&R credit card.

Those who apply via S&R staff in any S&R branch and complete their application will be rewarded with 1 whole 18” S&R pizza for free. Successful applicants can choose from any of S&R’s classic pizza flavors: Combo, Pepperoni, Cheese, and Garlic & Shrimp Pizza.

Application is fully digital and takes as fast as 5 minutes! Shoppers simply need to be an active S&R member and one valid government-issued ID.

There are two easy ways to apply for the card: in-store and online. For in-store applications, you may visit the designated booth at the S&R branch of your choice, and you will be assisted by a representative. One can also apply online at the UnionBank website.

“We are thrilled to launch the first credit card co-brand partnership with the leading membership shopping establishment in the country, S&R! This card is for customers who look to gain more value not only out of their membership and spends in S&R, but also on purchases outside S&R. On top of this, customers get all the best-in-class benefits and features of a UnionBank credit card with no annual membership fees!” said UnionBank’s Consumer Banking Head, Manoj Varma. (PR)