The Commission on Elections (Comelec) provincial office reported that 15,475 have registered in Negros Occidental for the coming 2025 elections, as of February 28.

The voter's registration started on February 12 until September 30 before the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy in October this year.

Of the new registrants, 7,829 are females while 7,017 are males.

During the Registration Fair on February 23, 522 voters registered, per Comelec data.*