New Year Blessings

Christmas has passed and it is another new year. I am sure many of us received precious gifts and blessings. It was another season of making new and happy memories with our loved ones.

The New Year also came with countless blessings. I am still receiving gifts and I still have gifts to give. Chinese New Year is still in February.

The year is just starting and blessings are pouring in.

H. O.P.E. Volunteers Foundation, Inc. received good news at the beginning of the year. L’Fisher Hotel was able to turnover the donations collected from their patrons and management team. We were surprised to receive a generous amount.

I.

The City of Bacolod through the office of Councilor Thaddy Sayson is also giving us a financial grant. H.O.P.E. is profoundly appreciative and blessed.

A child of Kalipay Negrense Foundation, Inc. was recently entrusted to his new family. After seven years, he finally found a home with loving parents whom he can call “Papa” and “Mama.” Last year, two other children found their families. There are still twenty-four (24) more children who are waiting to be adopted.

“Abe” was brought to Kalipay when I first started working there. He became one of my children and many say he is my “favorite.” Of course, I am just one of his mothers. He is also close to many house mothers. When I left to work in another organization, I was allowed to visit him, and I did (except during the pandemic for safety reasons).

When I was told that he would be adopted soon, I was so happy and when the day of the entrustment came, I was there to witness it. I told myself that I would not cry. But I did. Happy and sad tears. God speed Abe.

Someone in my family is turning sixty (60)! My brother will be a Senior Citizen tomorrow (January 13). He does not look his age. Thank you, Lord, for good genes.

January 13 is also a significant day for me. I was one of the delegates of the 5th International Youth Forum (IYF), a gathering of young people from all over the world, a week before World Youth Day in 1995, held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila. During our last day, Pope John Paul II, now St. John Paul II, celebrated the Eucharistic Celebration with the IYF delegates. I was able to take Holy communion from Pope John Paul II – meeting him up close and personal was a grace from God. His Holiness made tears just flow from my eyes when he passed by me. He is genuinely a saint.

I shared our together and a friend shared a portion of a video of him giving a message to the IYF delegates, and the camera was focused on me for about five seconds. Indeed, this is a blessing. It has been twenty-eight (28) years.

As we continue with this New Year, let us continue to pray and be grateful so God may grant us more blessings.

VIVA, 2024.

P.S.

The beginning of the year also brought us sadness. Two priests from the Diocese of Bacolod passed away. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. Amen.*