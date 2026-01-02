New Year celebration in Negros Island ‘generally peaceful’

By Merlinda A. Pedrosa

THE Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) reported that the New Year festivities across the region were generally peaceful following the successful implementation of Ligtas Paskuhan 2025, from December 16, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said PRO-NIR effectively ensured public safety across the region during the holiday season.

She said over 1,900 personnel were mobilized daily, supported by augmentation units and advocacy groups, and strategically deployed in transport hubs, tourist destinations, places of worship, and major convergence areas.

In line with firecracker safety, police monitored 36 local government unit-designated firecracker zones and 32 community fireworks display areas, preventing major firecracker-related incidents.

“Notably, no deaths were recorded from firecracker or pyrotechnics use, with zero fire incidents attributed to fireworks during the period,” Malong said.

She said law enforcement operations also led to the seizure of 23,415 prohibited firecracker items, reinforcing the region’s commitment to safe celebrations.

She added that road safety efforts were intensified through motorist assistance hubs, resulting in prompt responses to road incidents.

While 58 road crash incidents were recorded, Malong noted that proactive police intervention helped mitigate further harm, underscoring the importance of continued road safety advocacy.

Malong said crime incidents during the New Year period remained generally manageable, with no stray bullet incidents recorded, a clear indication of the effectiveness of the intensified anti-indiscriminate firing campaign.

Moreover, PRO-NIR’s anti-criminality operations yielded significant gains, including the arrest of 91 illegal drug suspects, 101 wanted persons, and 34 individuals involved in illegal gambling, along with the seizure of 37 loose firearms, further contributing to the safe environment enjoyed by the public.

Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, also commended both police personnel and the public for their cooperation and discipline during the holiday season.

Ibay said the generally peaceful New Year celebration in the Negros Island Region is a clear manifestation of police officers’ dedication and the strong cooperation of communities.

“This positive outcome reflects our collective commitment to safety, discipline, and responsible celebration. We thank the public for partnering with us in maintaining peace and order as we welcome the new year,” he said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains steadfast in its mission to sustain peace and order, emphasizing that public safety is a shared responsibility as the region moves forward into 2026. (MAP)