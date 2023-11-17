New youth officials attend mandatory SK training

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)- San Carlos with San Carlos City Youth Affairs Office started the Sangguniang Kabataan Mandatory Training for newly elected SK Chairpersons last Nov. 13 until 15 at SCC Multipurpose Building, Park Marina.



The training includes 3 modules covering 5 sessions with the topics on Decentralization and Local Governance tackled by DILG Local Government Operations Officer Julie Shayne Barreto Tagalog, SK History and Salient Features by Youth Development Officer Renzie Mae B. Tambasen, Meetings and Resolutions by SP Secretary Ma. Cecilia Suzette C. Binghay, Planning and Budgeting by Administrative Officer V Gina L. Bantillo of City Planning and Development Coordinator's Office and Budget Officer III Eduardo Z. Lazaga of City Budget Office, and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards by Legal Assistant III Ana Liza S. Macaraya of City Legal Office.



Tagalog said that all Sangguniang Kabataan Officials must undergo SK Mandatory Training (SKMT), a requirement before they can assume office pursuant to Section 28 of Republic Act No. 10742.



Tagalog said that the SK leaders are prioritized in the mandatory training because they will not be able to elect an SK federation president without completing the said training; it is also crucial for them to orient them on their responsibilities as public officials.



A certificate was given to participants after the training. (PR)