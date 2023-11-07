Newly elected E.B. Magalona officials take oath

Twenty-two of the 23 newly elected punong barangays and all the 23 newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons of E. B. Magalona have taken their oath of office before Mayor Marvin Malacon at the mass oath-taking ceremony at the Municipal Building, Nov. 6.

Witnessing the oath-taking were Vice Mayor Eric Matulac, Sangguniang Bayan Members Gilda Parcon, Edgardo Agravante Jr., Gelita Parcon, Isidro Gomed Jr., and Edgar Jun Agravante; Fr. Ernie Larida, parish priest of St. Joseph the Worker Parish; Atty. Pierra Fuentespina- Lamayo, head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)- E. B. Magalona; Police Major Kenneth Jay Gratones, chief of police of the Municipal Police Station; Sonia Macapagal, congressional geographical coordinator of the Office of 3rd District Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez, Municipal Planning and Development Office head Engr. Erwin Poniado, Executive Assistant Debbie Ann Dioneo-Monte, and Private Secretary and Local Youth Development Officer Joel Antonio.

In his message, Malacon told the newly elected officials to become agents of positive change in their respective communities by demonstrating strong leadership and dedicated service.

“Prove to your constituents that they were right in choosing you as their new leaders by showing them that you have the heart to serve,” he stressed.

For their part, Lamayo and Gratones assured the punong barangays and SK chairpersons, especially the first-termers, of the support and guidance of the DILG and the PNP, particularly in conducting trainings relative to their roles and functions as local officials. (PR)