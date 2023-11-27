Newly hired, promoted Capitol employees take oath

Fifty newly hired and promoted Provincial Government employees took their oaths of office before Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson at rites held at Negros Residences in Bacolod City, Nov. 24.

The recently hired or promoted employees are from the different departments and offices of the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, as well as from the provincial government-owned hospitals located in various LGUs.

Gov. Lacson urged the employees to act with patriotism and justice and lead modest lives, as civil servants play a crucial role as representatives of the government.

“I want to emphasize that the Constitution of the Republic states that public office is a public trust. Public officers and employees must, at all times, be accountable to the people, serving them with utmost responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency,” he said.

Negros Occidental Provincial Administrator Atty. Rayfrando Diaz was also present at the activity.

The activity was spearheaded by the Provincial Human Resource Management Office headed by PHRMO OIC Felomina Gozon. (PR)