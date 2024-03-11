NFA Bacolod manager mum on buffer stocks issues

National Food Authority (NFA)-Negros Occidental acting branch manager Glenda Paz was tightlipped on issues hounding the agency.

Paz said all questions regarding NFA are directed to Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

Members of the local media attempted to ask Paz about NFA's buffer stocks amid the dry spell caused by El Niño phenomenon that affects palay plantations in the province.

In a related development, the NFA regional manager in Western Visayas has been placed under preventive suspension for six months by the Office of the Ombudsman amid an ongoing investigation into the sale of the government’s rice buffer stocks.

Leo Damole who officially took office as manager of NFA Region 6 on January 18, 2024 is one of the 12 regional managers of NFA who were placed under preventive suspension.

Also placed under preventive suspension is NFA Administrator Roderico Bioco.

In its order, the Ombudsman said it found “sufficient grounds” to suspend the NFA officials and employees as “there is strong evidence showing their guilt.”

The charges against them included grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.*