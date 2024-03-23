NFCI gets P6-M Capitol support for arts, cultural initiatives

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz recently turned over financial assistance worth P6 million to Director Tanya Lopez of Negros Cultural Foundation Inc. Executive for the implementation of various priority programs, projects, and activities of the organization.

The NCFI is a non-stock, non-profit organization that leads various cultural events and other initiatives which aims to revitalize arts and other cultural activities.

Since its establishment, the NCFI has successfully opened two museums in Negros Occidental namely The Balay Negrense Museum and The Negros Museum, serving as cultural hubs for locals and tourists. (PR)