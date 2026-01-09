NFSP backs Confed to have measures to raise domestic sugar

THE National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) has expressed full support on the move of the Confederation of Sugar Producers Association Inc. (Confed) asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to have concrete measures to raise domestic sugar and molasses prices.

NFSP, led by its president Enrique Rojas, also sent a letter to Marcos on January 8, 2026, informing the President about the dire situation of the Philippine sugar industry.

In his letter, Rojas said it has come to the point that sugarcane farmers are seriously considering abandoning sugarcane cultivation because of unprofitable millgate prices this crop year.

He said on December 12, 2025, sugar prices have dropped as low as P2,103 per bag, the lowest in four years. During the same period last year, average sugar price was more than P2,500 per bag.

“This crop year 2026, prices have been below production cost, and our farmer-members are losing between P200 to P400 per bag of sugar that we produce,” he added.

Rojas noted that the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is pushing for a sugar export-import program, but majority of industry stakeholders do not believe SRA’s plan will truly address the problem.

“At best, SRA’s quick-fix might slightly lift sugar prices in the short term, but it will continue the same system of over-importation of sugar which primarily caused this prevailing problem of very low sugar prices in the first place,” he said.

Instead of SRA’s proposed export-import program, the NFSP also proposed a direct government buying of domestic sugar to be sold at a modest profit after the milling season ends; classification of imported sugar into “C” (reserve) sugar so that end-users will purchase domestic sugar; activate the National Biofuels Board (NBB) to address concerns on molasses supply and demand.

They also proposed the creation of a Sugar Importation Policy which will spell out the guidelines when and what volume to import; and establishment of a Technical Working Group to work out the mechanics for the Direct Government Sugar Buying Program.

“Together with the Confed, the NFSP trusts that you, Mr. President, will positively consider the proposed measures which we believe will ensure the sustainability of the sole source of livelihood of hundreds of thousands of farmers, mill workers and their families,” Rojas said.

Confed led by Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama Jr. earlier asked Marcos to have concrete measures to raise domestic sugar and molasses prices, to reduce local sugar inventory and establish a clear and predictable policy environment to restore confidence in the domestic sugar industry as a major commodity or economic driver.

Valderrama said the sugar industry is in crisis. Precipitous price drops, reduced sugar yields and soft demand for domestic sugar are leaving farmers and millers financially distressed, sugar refineries underutilized, and sugar workers facing the prospects of drastic work reduction. (MAP)