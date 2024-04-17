Bacolod

NGCP: Visayas grid in ‘yellow status’

NGCP (File Photo)
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines announced yesterday, April 16, that the Visayas grid is now at “yellow status.”

The advisory said that the yellow alert were experienced from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. with the available capacity at 2,742MW and peak demand at 2,440MW.

Twelve power plants are on forced outage, while five (5) others are running on derated capacities, for a total of 676.5MW unavailable to the grid, the advisory said.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement, it added.*

