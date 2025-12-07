NHA provides aid to fire victims in Bacolod

THE National Housing Authority’s (NHA) Emergency Housing Assistance Program (Ehap), along with the City Government of Bacolod, distributed a financial assistance to at least 145 residents of Barangay 27 who lost their homes in a fire on September 12, 2025.

The distribution was led by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) along with Mayor Greg Gasataya at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on December 4.

Gasataya said the cash assistance is intended to support families in their ongoing efforts to rebuild homes.

Of 145 beneficiaries, 144 of them received P30,000 each for destroyed houses and one beneficiary for a damaged house, who received P10,000.

“To everyone, our commitment is there that we will continue to give support and help each other for Barangay 27 to rise up again. What is important is to do what we have committed," Gasataya said.

He said he already presented the on-site housing development plan to the barangay officials and affected residents. The plan includes proper road networks and a drainage system.

“I have envisioned this, but there is a process that needs to be done,” Gasataya said.

He said the affected lot, measuring 7,787 square meters, is owned by the Philippine Alien Property Administration, and they already sent a letter to Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) to explore potential partnership for the housing project.

The proposal includes a President Proclamation for the donation of the over 7,000 square meters of national government-owned land.

The mayor assured residents that the City Government will continue to work with national agencies to bolster their recovery and reconstruction efforts.

For her part, Chelzy Jane Caspy, NHA Community Support officer, also said that their purpose was to provide help to those who were affected by calamities, whether natural or man-induced.

"This assistance was given so you can slowly rebuild the homes that were taken away by the fire," she said.

Delsa Allaga, 67, one of the beneficiaries, said her family is still working on their temporary shelter.

“We will use this assistance to finish rebuilding our home and finally remove the tarpaulins,” she said. (MAP)