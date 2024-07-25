Bacolod

NIR fund to establish regional offices for 2025 assured

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito | Photo: Teresa Ellera
Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito said the Negros Island Region is already assured of a budget amounting to P1.2 billion every year starting in 2025. " It's already given since the creation of NIR is already a law," Ejercito one of the sponsors of NIR at the Senate said.

A P1.2 billion budget allocation for the establishment of regional offices of the newly created Negros Island Region each year has been proposed, under Republic Act 12000, known as  NIR Act, for the next three years. *  Congress has no choice but to allocate funds for it.

It’s the congressmen's job to include it in the House budget," Ejercito said. He assured that when the budget goes up the Senate will review if the NIR budget is included and augment or supplement it if necessary.

The NIR Law was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last month. (TDE)

