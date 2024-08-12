NegOr teachers group organizes 75th annual rep assembly

With the theme, "A Legacy of 75 Years of Service and Commitment in Shaping the Future", the Negros Island Region Teachers Federation, Inc. (Nirtfi), held their 75th annual representative assembly last August 10, at the NOTF Multi-Purpose Training Center, R. Avanceña Avenue, Brgy. 39, Bacolod City.

With around 160 teachers and attendees from the educational sector, Mayor Albee Benitez emphasized in his welcome message the key role of teachers in nation-building, creating a good learning environment, imparting the right principles, and molding the students to become responsible citizens.

Additionally, Senator and Committee on Basic Education Chair Win Gatchalian served as the keynote speaker wherein he shared the Negros Island Education Situationer.

He also discussed Senate Bill No.1604 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program which was already approved on third reading and will focus on improving the learning competencies of students in Language, Math, and Science and will support learners who have experienced learning loss due to the school closures during the pandemic and discontinuities in learning.

Finally, the Nirtfi which was initially known as the Negros Occidental Teachers Federation now caters to the whole of Region VI.