NIR's 10th most wanted person arrested

THE Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) arrested the region’s 10th most wanted person during a manhunt operation in Barangay 4, Victorias City, Negros Occidental, Negros Occidental on November 21, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as alias "Winkle," 32, a resident of Zone 6, Bangga Daan, Barangay 1, Victorias City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the suspect was arrested by operatives of Victorias City Police Station by virtue of an arrest warrant for violation of Article II, Section 5, Paragraph 1 of Republic Act (RA) 9165.

She said the suspect had previously been the subject of a buy-bust but managed to evade arrest during its implementation.

Following his escape, the operatives promptly filed the appropriate charges against him, leading to the issuance of a warrant that ultimately resulted in his capture.

Malong noted that this arrest marks another decisive step in PRO-NIR’s intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs.

"With coordinated action, swift response, and unwavering determination, PRO-NIR continues to prove that offenders involved in criminal activities and the drug trade will be relentlessly pursued and brought before the law," Malong said.

She said PRO-NIR remains steadfast and unyielding in its mission to safeguard the Negros Island Region.

"Each successful operation strengthens its commitment to dismantle criminal networks, suppress illegal drug activities, and ensure that no lawbreaker can escape justice. The message is clear that criminality and illegal drugs have no place in this region," she added. (MAP)