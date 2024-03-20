No clear move yet from House on legislated wage hike

Negros Occidental Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez said that there is no clear move yet at the House of Representatives about the legislated wage increase for workers in the private sector.

"The once circulating in Congress is P150, P200, and P350 hike per day but I have not heard suggestions for the P100 per day increase," Benitez revealed.

"Something has to be done because of the inflation," Benitez said.

The move for a legislated wage hike is connected in the discussion in the lower house with potential passage of the economic amendments to the Constitution, Benitez said.

Congress will go for a Lenten break starting next week.

Lawmakers earlier stressed the need for thorough deliberations on the wage hike bills filed at the House of Representatives to ensure fair and balanced regulations that consider the interests of all parties involved, including the country's economic growth.

The landmark bill proposing a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in the private sector was approved by the Senate on February 19, 2024.

Committee Report No. 190 received 20 affirmative votes and did not obtain any negative votes or abstentions.*