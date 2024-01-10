NO COVID-19 PATIENTS | Respiratory diseases rampant in hospital admissions

Respiratory diseases are rampant in hospital admissions in Negros Occidental, Provincial Health Officer Girlie Pinongan said Tuesday, January 9.

She said hospital records showed that hospital admissions have increased, but so far there have been no more admissions of Covid-19 patients in the Capitol-run hospitals.

There are two admissions in a private hospital, but they are only mild Covid-19 cases, Pinongan said.

Meanwhile, data from the Provincial Health Office showed that influenza-like illnesses in the province have significantly increased to 312.17 percent with 2,675 cases from January 1 to December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 with only 649 cases.

Isabela town has the most number of cases, with 2,051.*