No curfew in Negros Occ. during BSKE

There will be no curfew in Negros Occidental during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria said on Thursday, October 26.

This comes after the Comelec and security officials in neighboring Negros Oriental declared a 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew starting October 28 in relation to the upcoming elections.

Negros Oriental has also been placed under Comelec control due to the province's history of intense and bloody political rivalry.

Moreover, Ananoria said the poll body will impose a liquor ban a day before the polls.

With regards to the three villages in Negros Occidental which are categorized as "red areas" or areas of grave concern, Ananoria said the areas have not been placed under Comelec control although the military and police have tightened their monitoring in the said areas to discourage those who are planning to disrupt the polls and to keep the peace between the rival political parties.

Election officers have already checked their accountable forms and other election paraphernalia, Ananoria said adding that they have found minimal issues with the shortage of ballots.

He pointed out that contingency plans have already been set for such problems and therefore the polling centers can easily resolve them.

A 100 percent voter turnout is often unattainable, and in cases where there is a shortage of ballots, "precincts without voters may lend their extra ballots," he said.

Ananoria reminded voters to familiarize themselves with the location of their designated polling precinct through the online application to make their voting process "more convenient."*