No LGU will be left behind in my next term

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson assured that no locality will be left behind under his next generation with his running mate Board Member Jose Benito Alonso.

Lacson filed his candidacy for his re-election with Alonso for Vice Governor.

They were accompanied by come backing Congressman of the first district Julio Ledesma IV and other mayors and board members who are under their line-up in the province.

" We are very happy to have their support as we manage the provincial government for the past five years now well," Lacson said.

In fact-based study and review of projects it will tell you it was spread well and no one is left behind, Lacson said.

In the next three years, Lacson said he still has many unfinished business.

"Let's keep our fingers crossed on the Bulk Water Project so that we would be able to finalize the project," Lacson said.

He revealed that the bidding for the Bull Water Project is moved to November.

He said he will continue with renewable projects and that they will accept proposals for renewables.

Many bridges are also on the pipeline that they hope to finish in 2028 when his term ends.

"I intend by 2028 the administration of Lacson and Alonso will only spend half of the provincial budget and leave the other half to the next administration," Lacson added. (TDE)