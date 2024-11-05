'No major crime incident recorded for Undas in Bacolod'

The observance of All Saints and All Souls' Days in Bacolod City this year was generally peaceful, with no major incidents reported in different cemeteries and memorial parks, Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) said on Monday, November 4.

Coronica said through heightened security measures, crime prevention efforts, and dedicated police visibility, BCPO, together with the force multipliers, and other partner agencies successfully safeguarded thousands of visitors and residents throughout the three-day period from October 31 to November 2, 2024.

He said there was no recovery of bladed weapons and illegal firearms inside the cemetery.

" BCPO’s proactive security measures proved effective in deterring crimes. No major crime incident was recorded during the celebration," he added.

Coronica noted that this achievement underscores the dedication of the police officers and the cooperation of the community, who responded positively to advisories on safety and security.

He said BCPO deployed at least 250 policemen to different cemeteries including terminals and sea ports.

" The peaceful celebration of Undas 2024 is a testament to the collaboration between the police force and the community, as we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for all," he added.

Coronica also expressed his gratitude to Bacolod City residents and visitors for their cooperation and adherence to the safety guidelines. /MAP