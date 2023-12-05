No memo yet on 5% hike of PhilHealth's premium contributions

There is no memo yet from the central office of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) about the 5 percent hike on premium contributions.

Janimhe Jalbuna, head of the PhilHealth-Western Visayas' Public Affairs Unit, said Monday, December 4, they have not yet received a directive from the central office to implement the hike.

The hike in the contributions is expected to take place by January 1, 2024, under Republic Act 11223 or the Philippine Universal Health Care Act of 2019.

"Let's expect that anytime this month of December, we will come out with guidelines on premium rates," Jalbuna said.

Jalbuna further explained that the hike is mandated under the law and in terms of the benefits, they are expecting an increase and that PhilHealth members will also be able to avail of new types of benefits.

She also pointed out that the contributions for this year were supposed to be at 4.5 percent, but the contribution rate that is currently being implemented is only at four percent.

Meanwhile, as of August 31, data showed that there are now 7.23 million, or 89.84 percent, of Western Visayas' population are now registered as PhilHealth members.

Negros Occidental has the highest number of members at 2,869,761, followed by Iloilo province with 2,368,537; Capiz - 757,589; Aklan - 551,415; Antique - 546,911; and Guimaras - 176,055.

The region's collection rate is currently at P3.104 billion.

Thirty-one of Negros Occidental's public hospitals, clinics, and rural health units are also accredited with PhilHealth's Konsulta Program.*