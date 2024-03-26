‘No MNLF recruitment in Bacolod’

“ There’s no reported recruitment activity of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Bacolod City.”

This was stressed by lawyer Ceasar Distrito, spokesperson of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, on Monday, March 25, after they were informed that there was an alleged presence of MNLF in Cadiz and reported collecting fees for recruitment.

Distrito said that based on the report of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) director Colonel Noel Aliño to Benitez, there’s no presence of MNLF in Bacolod City.

“There’s none in Bacolod City at this point of time but because it is already out of the media that there is one in Cadiz City, so they are not taking chances,” he said.

He added that the MNLF has an existing agreement with the government and as long as it is within the bounds of the law, it is there prerogative (on the recruitment).

Meanwhile, Distrito said the BCPO is on full alert status for the observance of the Holy Week.

He said Benitez already tasked Aliño to put up police assistance desks in various churches, terminals, tourist destinations, as well as in beach resorts.

He added the police was also tasked to put up motorist assistance desk to assist the travelers who don’t know their destination in Bacolod.*