No more jumbo eggs due to El Niño

No more jumbo eggs.

Extra large (XL) eggs are now smaller because of the high index due to the El Niño phenomenon, Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana said on Wednesday, April 17.

Lemana said animals have stunted growth due to the very hot weather.

Based on the report of the hog raisers, Lemana said a high heat index has only a minimal effect on poultry, swine, or pigs

Animals, she said, would drink plenty of water because of too much heat and would only eat less feed, resulting in their stunted growth.

Herbivorous animals, according to Lemana, are also affected because grasses cannot stand too much heat. That's why farmers cut the grass and then feed it to their animals.

However, Lemana said egg and animal production did not drop despite the drought.*