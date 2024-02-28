NO MOTIVE YET | Suspect in grenade-throwing incident in San Carlos a DPWH job order employee

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo confirmed Wednesday, February 28, that the suspect in the grenade-throwing incident on Tuesday night has been identified as a job order employee of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) First Engineering District satellite office in the city.

Gustilo said he already has the name of the suspect but can't release it yet as he is still being investigated.

The mayor said the suspect did not resist when he was arrested at his house by the police personnel.

The suspect was captured after he was seen on a closed circuit television when the incident transpired at Street Side Cafe in Sitio Medina, Brgy. Rizal, San Carlos City.

Three persons were injured during the incident and identified as 75-year-old Leonora Masaba, who is the owner of the coffee shop; Julius Masaba, 42, and Rochelle Larisma, 30, a helper at the coffee shop.

The vehicle of Master Sgt. Leonardo Luague, who is assigned in Dumaguete City, was also damaged.

The police are still determining the motive behind the incident.

Lt. Col. Nazer Canja, San Carlos City chief of police, said the suspect was also identified by an eyewitness at the scene of the crime.

Canja said the police seized a helmet and the motorcycle used during the incident.

The suspect faces charges of frustrated murder.

The bounty of P150,000 prepared by Gustilo for those who can tell the whereabouts of the suspect which was to take effect after 24 hours from the incident was not used since the suspect was immediately arrested by the police in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Gustilo plans to implement preventative measures to stop recurring crimes in San Carlos City.

Gustilo said he would issue an Executive Order disallowing motorcycle drivers to use helmets, bonnets, and long facemasks within the city.

The mayor will also talk with Brgy. 2 Punong Barangay Francis Eusebio about the homeowners' associations in subdivisions in his jurisdiction to assign watchmen and establish designated exit and entry points in their areas at night.

Gustilo also urged citizens to be vigilant and report suspected activities since the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel cannot manage everything with only 85 personnel.

"We should strengthen our efforts to monitor any suspicious activities that may undermine our security; increase police visibility and patrols to ensure public safety," he said.*