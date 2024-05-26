‘No need for divorce bill,’ Lacson says

"There is no need for this divorce law."

This is the reaction of Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson after the House of Representatives approved House Bill 9349, or the proposed "Absolute Divorce Act," on the third and final reading.

With 131 affirmative votes, 109 negative votes, and 20 abstentions, the chamber passed House Bill (HB) 9349, or the proposed Absolute Divorce Act.

"As it is, there is a way out of a failed marriage," Lacson said on Sunday, May 26.

The governor is referring to annulment and legal separation as a way out of marriage.

The bill seeks to provide absolute divorce as a legal remedy for irreparably broken marriages under specific grounds and judicial processes, to spare children from the emotional strain of parental dispute, and to allow divorced individuals to remarry.

HB 9349 laid down the comprehensive guidelines for absolute divorce petitions, encompassing grounds, procedures, and the effects on custody, property division, and support.

It also includes provisions for reconciliation methods, fines, and community-based initiatives, which will be supervised by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The new bill outlines grounds for divorce, including physical violence or severe abuse towards the petitioner or their child, addiction to drugs, alcoholism, chronic gambling, homosexuality, infidelity, and unjustified abandonment for over a year. Couples separated for at least five years can also file for divorce.*