NO OUTBREAK YET | Negros Occidental records one pertussis death

Negros Occidental has already one confirmed death due to pertussis, Dr. Girlie Pinongan, Provincial Health Officer, confirmed on Monday, April 15.

She said that the victim is a one-month-old baby who died at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital last week.

The baby had already died when the confirmation result from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) arrived in the province.

As of Monday, April 15, Pinonggan said there are a total of 36 probable cases of pertussis in the province.

Of the number, five cases have been confirmed while five others were tested negative based on the laboratory results.

Pinongan said most pertussis cases are babies as young as one month old up to 62 years old.

Despite the increase in cases, Pinongan said there is no outbreak yet in the province based on the criteria of the Department of Health.

“Our situation is still manageable and there are no reported new cases everyday,” she said.

Pinongan reminded the public, especially babies and children, that they should not go outside if they have a cough and if they cannot avoid it, they should wear masks especially in crowded places.

Pinongan also said that the provincial government has allocated funds for the procurement of 10,000 doses because of the delay of the arrival of vaccines from the Department of Health.

The vaccine, she said, is good for pertussis and Diphtheria.

Pertussis or whooping cough is an infection of the respiratory system caused by Bordetella pertussis bacteria. It mainly affects babies younger than six months old who aren't yet fully protected by immunizations, and kids 11 to 18 years old whose immunity has started to fade.*