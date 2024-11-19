No oversupply of sugar – SRA

Sugar stock levels have been constant in the past couple of months and claims from certain groups that there is an oversupply of sugar that purportedly caused a drop in sugar prices is laced with malice, unless it is their goal to announce oversupply to purposely try and lower prices, for reasons they only know, Sugar Regulatory Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said.

Azcona said the Sugar Council and Nacusip made the presumption that the recent joint announcement made by the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) that no importation would happen until post-harvest was intended to curb the drop in mill gate prices.

“There was no other intention for that announcement other than to stand by our mandate to be transparent and keep the stakeholders informed, and the Sugar Council would have known that if they attended stakeholders meetings being called by the DA and SRA instead of propagating lies through the media, to cause separation and instability within the industry,” Azcona said.

“I used to have respect for those so-called sugar leaders, who I thought were my friends since childhood, and I’ve always reiterated that I am a phone call away.

However, they would rather bring their concerns before the media to further destabilize the industry, than send a letter after the fact, and that does not sit well with me,” Azcona added. Azcona further clarified the announcement of no importation until the end of harvest which is sometime in May or June depending on harvest circumstances was simply an announcement for our stakeholders, and nothing more.

“Their opinion that it was meant to curb prices is their own opinion based on their skewed perception. All of the SRA and DA’s plans are discussed in stakeholder meetings led by DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, the last of which was August 6 but just like in other instances, the Sugar Council snubbed this meeting,” Azcona said.

He reiterated that stocks of raw and refined sugar are at the proper levels, maintaining the needed buffers. “As of November 10, 2024, our production of sugar is down by 61%, and we have prepared for this with the proper buffer supply, and as to their claims of over supply for both raw and refined sugar, we are currently 35-37% below the levels recorded last year,” Azcona said.

Again, if the so-called Sugar Council wants to be informed of the plans and policies of the sugar industry, they should be attending consultative meetings instead of propagating false claims. It is also part of SRA's charter that we have no hand in the marketing and pricing of sugar, and this is known to all sugar stakeholders as well. (TDE)