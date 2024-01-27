‘No plans yet on Maricalum Port’

The provincial government of Negros Occidental has no plans yet on what to do with the old port owned by the defunct Maricalum Port Corporation (MMC) in Brgy. Bulata, Cauayan town, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Friday, January 26.

"We have not decided yet on what to do with that. I would like to think that Maricalum still has a stake in the port. We still have to study that," Lacson said.

He added that the provincial government is in agreement to pursue the renovation and revive the port.

"Having a port is one way of generating income," he pointed out.

On Wednesday, January 24, Cauayan Mayor Johnrey Tabujara said they had written the provincial government to ask MMC if they will still open and operate the port.

"With the ongoing construction of the airport in nearby Kabankalan City, a complimentary port is necessary. It would employ thousands of workers too," the mayor said.*