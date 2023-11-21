No talks about politics during VP Duterte's visit

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Monday, November 20, that his meeting with Vice President Sara Duterte, along with Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, last week was very light and that they never talked about politics.

Duterte arrived in the province on November 15 for the “Bisita Sacada” in La Castellana with Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao and the distribution of other projects.

She dropped by the Office of the Governor and met with Lacson and Ferrer.

Lacson said they had light talks especially since the husband of Duterte was one of the managers of the De La Salle University basketball team where the governor used to be a basketball varsity player.

"She did not ask for any support and she dropped by because she was expecting that we would be there in La Castellana," Lacson said.

Duterte said her visit was to thank Lacson and Ferrer for their support in the last election.

Lacson did not make further comment about the rumored impeachment complaint against Duterte at the House of Representatives after House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez issued a statement clarifying that there is no such move at the

lower house.

Reports have it that the basis for the impeachment complaint against Duterte would be the controversial Confidential and Intelligence Funds of her office in 2022.*