No trade fairs at public plaza in 2024

“We will not allow trade fairs at the Bacolod public plaza anymore by next year.”

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday, December 12, after the City Council earlier approved the sale of Ready to Wear (RTW) clothes, including used clothing (ukay-ukay), around the public plaza until January 8, 2024.

Benitez said he already discussed it with the members of the City Council, especially with Councilor Cela Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets.

“This will be their last (vendors) selling their products at the public plaza,” he said.

He added that a portion of plaza along Gatuslao and Rizal streets was owned by San Sebastian Cathedral, and every year, they sought approval from the City Council to allow the conduct of trade fairs in said areas.

The mayor noted that the funds generated from the trade will be used for the hospitalization, medicines, food, and allowances of retired, sickly, and elderly priests residing at St. John Marie Vianney Church in Silay City.

The use of the public plaza for trade and commerce has been the concern of some residents because the landmark of the city has turned into an eye sore with the presence of the vendors.

The City Government also earlier transferred the venue for the “Parade of Lights” from public plaza to the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) because of the situation of the plaza, where “ukay-ukay” vendors occupied the area.

Benitez said he will talk with the Catholic Church on how to assist them so that they will not use the area for the trade fair.

“We will find a way to help them without relying on the vendors who are occupying the public plaza,” he said.*