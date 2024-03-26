No water shortages in Bago, La Carlota

There is no water shortage in La Carlota City and Bago City despite the drought affecting Negros Occidental.

The declaration was made by their respective local chief executives - Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo and La Carlota City Rex Jalandoon.

But Yulo said they noted a reduction in level of water in rivers, and lack of adequate supply of water in end canals.

While water level in rivers are reducing, Yulo said there is no reduction in water supply, as far as irrigation is concerned.

He also reported that they are now replacing water pipes, in anticipation for demand of more potable water, as the population of Bago City, is also increasing.

For La Carlota, Jalandoon said he was informed by the local water district that the drought is already affecting their water supply.

Jalandoon said that the city government will have water summit on April 2 to determine the real status of the city’s domestic and drinking water sources.

The event also aimed at raising awareness on the impact of climatic patterns, such as El Niño and La Niña, to water supply, and inform the public of the water supply situation of La Carlota City during these climatic patterns, and the current programs and strategic plans of the La Carlota Water District to counter the adverse effects.*