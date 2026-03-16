Nocppo deploys 130 cops for Sinigayan Festival

THE Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) deployed a total of 130 security personnel to secure the activities of the 30th Sinigayan Festival from March 16 to 20, 2026.

The send-off ceremony was led by Sagay Mayor Leo Rafael Cueva, Colonel Dennis Wenceslao, along with Lieutenant Colonel Alvimar Flores, Sagay City Police Station commander, and Lieutenant Colonel Serafin Jun Reyes, of Force Company commander of the Negros Occidental Police Mobile Force Company, at the Sagay City Government Center on Sunday, March 15.

Wenceslao said the Sinigayan Festival highlights the strong cooperation between the police, the local government, and the community.

“Sinigayan is not only a celebration of culture and history. It also shows the unity of the community, the police, and the government in maintaining peace,” he said.

Wenceslao noted that every successful security operation strengthens the trust of the public.

“Service is not just work, but a vocation for the sake of the people,” he said.

He also emphasized that maintaining security during major events requires strong collaboration.

“Security is always a partnership between the police, the community, and the local government,” Wenceslao added.

Flores said the deployment covers key festival venues and activity areas across the city.

Of the total personnel, around 50 are from the Nocppo to augment the security forces in Sagay City.

Flores said the deployment reflects the continued partnership between the police and the local government in ensuring public safety.

“May this occasion strengthen our unity and remind our personnel that the PNP Sagay and the local government stand behind them in their mission to serve and protect,” he said.

The ceremony included the blessing of the troops led by Rev. Fr. Joferson Garces of St. Joseph Parish Church.

Cueva also expressed gratitude to the police and security forces for their continued commitment in ensuring the success of the annual festival.

“Year in and year out, you are the ones who secure this celebration. As we celebrate from March 16 to 20, you are making sure that the Sinigayan Festival remains a peaceful and enjoyable event for everyone,” Cueva said.

He said the deployment aims to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as Sagay City celebrates the 30th Sinigayan Festival with various cultural, sports, and entertainment activities. (MAP)