Nocppo reassures local media of protection

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) has reassured local media of protection after the murder of a radio broadcaster in Misamis Occidental on Sunday, November 5.

Major Rhojn Darrell Nigos, spokesperson for Nocppo, said they are currently accounting for all representatives of various media outlets in the province and will conduct threat assessments.

Nigos also said that police stations are also coordinating with media practitioners in the province, and so far, they have not received reports of any media personalities in Negros Occidental that had been harassed or had been receiving threats.

On Sunday, radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, also known as "DJ Johnny Walker," was shot dead while broadcasting live via radio and social media in his home in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Persons of interest have already been identified by authorities.

Some media organizations condemned such attacks on the media.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned the brazen killing of Jumalon

The shooting was caught on a livestream of his show.

The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon's own home, which also served as the radio station.

Jumalon's killing is the 199th since 1986 and the fourth under the present administration, NUJP said.

The killing also comes in the same week as the International Day to End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists.*