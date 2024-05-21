Norfa to host PFF U-19 national championship

The Negros Occidental Regional Football Association (Norfa) will host Group A of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) under 19 boys’ National Championship-Division 1.

The game will start Tuesday, May 21, at Panaad Park and Stadium.

Group A includes the National Capital Region FA, Cordillera RFA, South Luzon Masbate RFA, and the host, Norfa.

Norfa’s lineup includes Eliezar Opeńa, Reingheart Diamante, Gino Espina, John Lloyd Liguaton, Patrick Sedeńo, Eross Guitche, Greg Allan Alabanzas, Ryan Dax Bandojo, Martin Padilla, Enrico Ayunan, Ismael Parochel, Adrian Gregorio, Jan Reven Diola, Eduardo Artaba.

It also includes Anthony Joseph Galve, Daniel Villanueva, Kent John Parreńas, Elijah Zedric Ballesteros, Franz Noel Hervias, Emmron Ace Yanoc, Reymundo Sequitin, Alain John Azucena, Klent Catoto, Bash Villatura, Emmanuel Ginete, Hearvy Balolot, Kharl Dominic Rio, Rommel Malluon, Lance Locsin kag Dirk Riley Ron Guyala.

The Norfa U-19 team was led by head coach Ian Combate along with its assistant coaches John Robert Mendoza, Arnold Jemena, Mark Christian Gubatayao, Larry Orcajada as well as its manager Kher Bancale and Luis Clauor.

Norfa President Jose Miguel “Miggy” Valmayor, in a statement, said that Negros football has always been a major player in the country.

“As your Norfa president, I am committed to elevating our game even further, fostering unity and growth to reach new heights of excellence,” he said.*