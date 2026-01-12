Norppo director relieved from post

NEGROS Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo) director Police Colonel Criscent Tiguelo was relieved from his post effective Monday, January 12, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said Tiguelo was relieved from his post and reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding Administrative Unit of PRO-NIR.

She said the Norppo’s Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO), Police Colonel Lito Patay, has been designated as officer-in-charge (OIC) of Norppo.

“His designation is intended to ensure continuity of command, operational stability, and strict supervision of all police units in the province while the administrative process is ongoing,” she added.

Malong noted that the relief is administrative in nature and was carried out in line with command responsibility and established procedures of the Philippine National Police, with the primary objective of safeguarding public trust and ensuring that ongoing processes and inquiries may proceed without interference or perceived influence.

PRO-NIR assured the public that police operations and services in Negros Oriental remain uninterrupted and that the command remains committed to professionalism, accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

On January 9, 2026, four individuals, including three policemen, were shot to death by a policeman in Barangay Tubtubon, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.

The fatalities were identified as Captain Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, chief of the Sibulan Municipal Police Station; his two personnel, Police Senior Master Sergeant Tristan Joseph Chua and Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor; and a civilian, Sheila Mae Denauanao.

The suspect, who voluntarily surrendered to the Tanjay City Police Station, was identified as Police Staff Sergeant Bonifacio Saycon Jr., a member of the Sibulan Municipal Police Station. He was turned over to the Sibulan Municipal Police Station and is facing criminal and administrative charges. (MAP)