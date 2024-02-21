North Negros farmers, fishers coop gets livelihood check from Province

The Provincial Government of Negros Occidental turned over a check worth P250,000 to Sagay-Toboso-Calatrava Agrarian Reform Cooperative (SATOCA ARC) in support of their livelihood, specifically squid processing and marketing, February 20.

The financial assistance was received by SATOCA chairperson Jose Gargar, at the Governor’s Office in the presence of Office of the Provincial Agriculturist OIC Dr. Dina Genzola and other coop members.

SATOCA is composed of 64 farmers and fisherfolk from Sagay City and the towns of Toboso and Calatrava.

Among the group’s existing projects are Squid Rings Production and Squid and Vegetable Noodles Production. (PR)