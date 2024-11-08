Northern Negros power coop develops mobile app for consumers

The Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) is developing a mobile application that will allow consumers access to efficient and transparent service.

It will be called SIGA or Services, Information, and General welfare for member-consumers Application.

Siga is a Hiligaynon word which means to light up.

As of Wednesday, the mobile app’s development is ongoing as part of the electric cooperative’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, Noneco general manager Wilbe Bilbao said in a statement.

“Innovation is about transforming challenges into opportunities,” he said.

Bilbao said that through SIGA, Noneco consumers will have access to an efficient and transparent service that includes online payment capabilities, information tracking, and monitoring that will be available across its coverage area.

Noneco, whose main office is in Manapla, Negros Occidental, serves the cities of Victorias, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, and San Carlos, as well as the municipalities of E.B. Magalona, Toboso, and Calatrava.

On Nov. 4, Noneco also entered into a memorandum of agreement with Electronic Commerce Payments Inc. (ECPay) for a more accessible payment solution for its consumers through ECPay’s wide network of merchant partners.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, who witnessed the signing rite, expressed support for the initiative, saying the collaboration aligns with the city government’s commitment to improving services and easing processes for its residents.

ECPay account manager Marnelyn Malabanan said they would provide seamless payment options for clients, allowing residents to settle payments from the comfort of their homes. (PNA)