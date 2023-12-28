‘NOT ALARMING’ | Seven more provincial gov’t employees test positive for drug use

Seven more employees of the Negros Occidental provincial government were tested positive for use of illegal drugs.

This brings the total number to 27 Capitol employees who were found using drugs during its mandatory drug test.

Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II said Wednesday, December 27, that five of the employees are from the Teresita Lopez Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City and two are from the Cadiz District Hospital.

However, Diaz said he will not reveal how many of them are regular, casual, contract of service, or job order employees.

"We will reveal it only after their confirmatory tests come out in January next year," he said.

The results also show that five of the employees use shabu, while the other two use marijuana.

The results of 16 other employees also showed traces of shabu.

Earlier, 20 out of the more than 3,200 provincial government employees tested positive for drugs this month.

"It is not alarming, but they will suffer the consequences; that was their choice to do what they did," Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson warned.

He added, “we will purchase additional drug testing kits to cover the remaining employees assigned at the district hospitals operated by the provincial government.”*