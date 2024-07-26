Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much - Helen Keller. This quote inspires a group of people in Australia. Help comes from a long way.

The Hearts and Hands Community Development is a not-for-profit charity operated by volunteers. Their assistance is offered to all people equally, regardless of gender, race, religion, or political affiliation.

Ms. Astrid Hocking, the Chairperson, started coming to the Philippines in 2015. She and her team would come twice a year to visit their partners. Kalipay Negrense Foundation, Inc. and Ikthus Redeemed Community in Cabacungan, La Castellana. Recently, they also talked with other organizations for another partnership.

Ms. Hocking would assist the disadvantaged children and communities, as well as, give talks on trauma to the administration, staff, and carers of Kalipay and other partners.

TRAUMA is a response to a very stressful or frightening experience. The effects of typhoon Carina could trigger stress. Children abused by loved ones can also cause trauma.

It is important to note that not everyone who experienced a stressful event will develop trauma. Every individual is unique and can react in different ways.

Child abuse happens. It could be physical, emotional, or sexual. Ms. Hocking’s team has seen the effects in these children and has launched the “Umbrella Project Ribbon.” They strongly believe that it is not ok to hurt a child.

The Umbrella Hearts Ribbon project:

Is a child protection awareness activity.

Is a campaign to encourage our community to stand up against child abuse in all its forms.

Is accepting the challenge to keep our children safe from harm.

Is raising community awareness that it is NEVER the victim's fault.

Is an opportunity to promote to groups/conduct stalls about the importance of child protection.

The Ribbon: The ribbon has raindrops (tears), that signify the trauma some children may have experienced, and the umbrella (a protective shield) represents the carers who choose to care for and protect children.

Wearing the ribbon: The Umbrella is a symbol of protection. By wearing the ‘Umbrella Ribbon’, you show that you care about the children and that you know it is important to care for and protect children from harm.

The message:

You will step up and protect children

You will have hard conversations

You will be the child's umbrella (their shield).

You will let it be known it is NOT OK to hurt children

You will NOT stay silent if a child is being abused

I believe in this cause. We should act to protect the children. I am proud that the Province of Negros Occidental has a council for the protection of the Negrense children headed by the Social Welfare and Development Office. We have organizations also assisting disadvantaged children – the abandoned, neglected, the abused.

If you wish to know more about Hearts and Hands or order a ribbon, please visit their website https://www.heartsandhands.net.au/.

If you are being abused, please contact the Women’s and Children’s Desk in your barangay or go directly to the police. Help is available.

P.S.

Apologies to Maám Janalyn Navarro of DepEd for writing her name as Ms. Jovelyn Navarro in last week’s article.