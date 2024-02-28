Not time for politics yet, Yulo says

Negros Occidental 5th District Rep. Emilio Yulo III said it's not yet time for politics.

"I don't focus yet on politics because it's still far," he said, adding, “what is important is we are delivering services to our constituents.

"We cannot choose our opponents," Yulo also said.

Reports have been circulating that Yulo will be challenged by Dina Arroyo Tantoco, daughter of the late congressman Ignacio "Iggy" Arroyo.

Tantoco who is deputy social secretary in Malacañang has been reportedly extending projects and assistance in the fifth district.*