Not yet time to reveal bet for VG, Ferrer says

It is not yet time to reveal who will be United Negros Alliance’s bet for vice governor in the coming 2025 elections, Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Wednesday, April 17.

"The choice is final because I'm the one who made the choice. Unless otherwise, I may still change my mind. Everything is still not final," Ferrer said.

He said they already made a choice on who would run as vice governor based on their internal agreement.

Under their merger or alliance with Love Negros, Unega is given the privilege to choose and field the second highest provincial official, as the governorship is held by Lacson who heads Love Negros.

"We already have an internal agreement but it's too early," Ferrer said.

Earlier, Lacson said that while he was definite in his decision to seek a final and last term in 2025, he is still waiting for THE decision from Unega.

Meanwhile, Ferrer said that, as coalition partners, Unega and Love Negros are following the rule of territoriality.

We are talking to incumbent Rep. Mercedes Alvarez in the 6th district, he said, even as there are some groups there who have political plans too.

"We are also talking with Rep. Emilio Yulo in the 5th District, who is not a member of both parties, but since he is the highest-ranking elected national official in the district," he said.

All the other congressmen in the other districts in Negros Occidental are coalition partners and are expected to be unopposed.

Ferrer said there are always political rivalries at the local level.

"It's their right to run as long as they are qualified. It's an election," he said.*