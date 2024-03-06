‘Nothing illegal in implementation of traffic ordinances’

“There’s nothing illegal in the implementation of City Ordinance (CO) No.09-17-818 or an ordinance establishing the tow-away zones in the various streets of Bacolod City.”

This was stressed by City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. on Wednesday, March 6, after he was informed that the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Negros Occidental chapter is eyeing to file charges against the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) for allegedly violating some provisions of the traffic ordinance.

“It’s their right to file a case. If they believed that there’s an illegal on the implementation of the ordinance, they can file their complaint,” Ting said.

He said the apprehension of the traffic violators was also based on CO No.09-17-818 and City Ordinance 338, which regulates traffic, parking, towing, and other commuting activities in Bacolod.

“If they file a case, the city government is also obliged to answer their complaint but for now, BTAO will continue its operation on towing and clamping of vehicles that were illegally parked in various areas of Bacolod,’ he added.

From January 1 to February 29, 2024, a total of 2,988 vehicles were towed and clamped by the BTAO and Metro Towing Services (MTS) that were illegally parked in various areas streets.

BTAO and MTS also collected a total of P824,450 in two months of implementing CO No.09-17-818.

Patrick Lacson, officer-in-charge of BTAO, earlier said most of the traffic violators were not residents of Bacolod City.

“About 80 percent of the traffic violators were residents of the neighboring cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental. Maybe, they were unaware of the local traffic laws,” he said.

Lacson noted that for towing, the vehicle owners will pay P1,000; P600 for clamping; and the impounding fee is P200 per day in the first and second months; P350 per day in the third and fourth months; and P500 per day in the fifth and sixth months.

Ting said all the motorists should be aware of the local laws and they should respect the laws.

“If they were fined for traffic violations, they should pay for it because ignorance of the law excuses no one. If you are visiting a new place, you should be aware of their traffic rules,” he said.*