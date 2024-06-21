Now showing

Have you watched a movie lately? Me? I watched three, yes 3 movies this past week. All were wonderful and worth sharing. I love them all.

Watching movies is a way of trying to ward off our stresses and our concerns in life. It is good for our souls. Our minds and bodies can relax for a few hours. We can also express our emotions during the movies. We laugh, we cry, we get angry at certain performers.

The first movie we watched was Under the Piaya Moon. This is a must-see movie. Every Bacolodnon and Negrense would be proud of this. Directed by Kurt Soberano and written by Vicente Garcia Groyon – both Negrenses and La Sallians. The story focuses on a young gentleman who joins an inter-city pastry contest with the support of his grandparents. Most of the actors and actresses are Negrenses. We see a lot of familiar faces and places. It speaks of family and traditions. I loved their conversations and the grandmother has a lot of quotable quotes. Love this movie.

Inside Out 2 was a long-awaited sequel. This is about the emotions of a child. We met her Joy,Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear in Inside Out. Now, she is in her puberty stage, and new emotions are out – Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. I encourage all to watch this. I often share about this when giving a talk on Mental Health. The movie makes us understand ourselves and encourages us to embrace all our emotions – may it be positive or negative. It’s okay to be not okay. It also shows the importance of family and friendships.

CABRINI is another movie worth watching especially if you are Roman Catholic. The story is about an Italian nun who was sent by the Pope to the United States of America to help the Italian immigrants cope with the difficulties encountered there. Mother Cabrini or Frances Xavier Cabrini became the first U.S. Citizen to become a Saint. Her story is inspiring and really powerful. It was in the 19th century and women were not equal to men then… but she fought for her cause and won! She was able to build orphanages, hospitals, and schools. Until today, some of these institutions are still standing and managed by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Jesus – the congregation she founded.

Psych Central on their website shares that movies can provide several mental health benefits:

It can boost our moods

It relaxes us

It can be motivational

It improves relationships

It reduces stress

It can inspire social and cultural reflection

I encourage you to watch the three movies today! What are you waiting for? Watch a movie today. It can be in a movie theater, on YouTube, or at home on Netflix and other applications.

P. S. An Article on Family and Marriages will be written soon.