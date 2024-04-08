NPC President: uplifting legacy media needed amid social media dominance

Negros Press At the 88th Induction of officers of the Negros Press, Inc., President Erwin “Ambo” Delilan highlighted the importance of preserving the legacy media's relevance amid the dominance of social media.

The event was graced by Senator Robin Padilla, who praised the club's commitment to upholding truth and the welfare of the people.

Delilan, who has been a media practitioner for years, also emphasized the need to continue the quest for truth amidst the prevalence of social media.

The Negros Press, Inc. officers led by Delilan held its 88th Induction of officers in rites held at the SMX Convention Center, SM City Bacolod on April 6.

President Delilan was sworn in before Senator Robin Padilla, who chairs the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media in the Senate.

Delilah was joined by his wife Jazeel and son Sabin during his oath-taking.

Bacolod Congressman Greg Gasataya administered the oath of office of Negros Weekly editor-in-chief Nida Buenafe won unopposed as the Club Vice President; Aksyon Radyo reporter John Diaz, Secretary; Government-run Philippine News Agency Negros Bureau Chief Nanette Guadalquiver, Treasurer; Aksyon Radyo Station Manager Nona Magbanua, auditor and Board of Directors past presidents RMN Anchor-Repoter Yves Montecillo, Rey Siason of DYRL and Dolly Yasa of Daily Guardian.

The event was themed “NPC @ 88: Still the Vanguard of Truth.

Delilan underscored the need to uphold the relevance of the legacy media whose journalistic practice has been honed by time and a pro-people orientation.

While he accepts that some hate him, he said, there are more who love and appreciate his hard-hitting stance as a media practitioner which started way back when he was still in the Radyo Agong now RMN Bacolod, shifted to newspaper as editor and now as columnist of Panay News.

Senator Padilla also lauded the legacy media that upholds truth and the welfare of the people when they perform their noble calling.

Your likes were the former nationalists Dr. Jose Rizal who defended democracy and freedom to death.

There is so much fake news that dominates social media and it is high time that the legacy media continued their quest and work for truth.

Philanthropist Ian Manuel Lo who was among the very important guests of the NPC committed to providing financial assistance to the club amounting to P500,000, which he felt would help the club officers and members achieve their goals for the year.

Congressman Gasataya also committed to renovating the NPC building to make it conducive to the promotion of press freedom and the welfare of the people.

ICE SEGUERRA

What made the event even more colorful was the surprise guesting of the country's top performing artist Ice Seguerra whose cool voice inspired others.

He performed six of his popular songs including his "Pagdating ng Panahon."

Overall, the NPC officers vowed to lead the club according to their goals and objectives.

Delilan thanked all those who made the event successful particularly the assistance of Mr. Ian Manuel Lo who would truly be helpful to the club.*